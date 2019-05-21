This man is trying to raise £20,000 for charity by walking from the Lake District to Robin Hoods Bay - and back again!

A man is currently taking on the challenge of walking Wainwright’s Coast-to-Coast from St. Bees Head to Robin Hood's Bay - and then back again!

Jack Ellerby, who is currently on the return leg of the journey, is walking 400 miles in 22 days in aid of charity.

Image from Jack's Facebook page Walking the Coast to Coast and back again

The 49-year-old, explained why he has chosen two charities to raise money for: "First, The Brain Tumour Charity because I lost one of my best friends Darren Garbutt in 1998. He was one of the soundest lads I’ve known, thoughtful, intelligent and a great, dry sense of humour. An only child, not long successfully graduating from University and a wonderful career ahead of him, he died at only 23 years old from a brain tumour – a lost life full of so much promise.

"Even now when I’m feeling low, I think of Darren to buck myself up: ‘make the most of what you have in life’! Darren’s Mum, Pat, was like my second Mother and I loved her to bits. Tragically she developed a brain tumour and fought for four years before passing away in 2016.

"My second charity is the Motor Neurone Disease Association. I’ve picked that because a friend is battling against the inevitable decline. Debbie was so active and loved the outdoors.

"She has a loving husband, two great sons and now grand children living close-by. It’s terrible there is currently no cure for MND, so I hope raising money will contribute to changing this. Half the money will go towards national research and the other half to the North Lancashire and South Cumbria Group to provide practical support to local MND sufferers."

Image from Jack's Facebook page Walking the Coast to Coast and back again

Jack, from Kirby-Great Broughton, also wanted to return to his roots on the Yorkshire Coast and catch up with family and friends along the way.

He reached Robin Hood's Bay on Friday May 17.

This isn't Jack's first challenge to raise money for charity, as in 2014 he cycled 1054 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats, with his friend Steve, raising £8,200 for The Multiple Sclerosis Society and Friends of the Lake District.

On the fundraising page, Jack has currently raised just over £9,000 but is hoping to raise £20,000 for the charities.

Donations can be made on the fundraising page, here.