These are the Remembrance events in Scarborough, Whitby and Filey in the lead up to Armistice Day

Upcoming Remembrance events to honour Armed Forces personnel, past and present, have been revealed.

On Saturday, veterans, cadets and Royal British Legion supporters gathered at the Brunswick for the official Poppy Appeal launch.

The charity's campaign is supported by the Mayor, Cllr Lynskey, who in her letter of support, encouraged residents to buy poppies and take part in the following Remembrance events taking place across the borough in the next few weeks.

Scarborough

Sunday 3 November, 12pm – laying of crosses in the Garden of Remembrance, Alma Square, with the Band of the Yorkshire Volunteers.

Sunday 10 November, 9.30am – moving service of remembrance at Queen Street Methodist Hall involving the joining together and blessing of standards and wreaths, a drum-head ceremony and poppies falling during the silence period.

At 10.30am veterans, standard bearers, wreath-carriers, members of the lifeboat crew and coastguard team, army, air and sea cadets will then parade down to the harbour for the lifeboathouse service. Colin Woodhead, who chairs Scarborough RNLI, will make a reading. Music will be played by organist Francis Appleby.

The wreaths will be laid out at the lifeboathouse and taken up to the Oliver’s Mount war memorial at 11am. They used to be laid on the sea from a small Sub-Aqua Club vessel, the Richard S. Biodegradable poppies are now laid on the sea, near the harbour entrance, instead.

Monday 11 November – service of remembrance and two minute silence led by The Royal British Legion Padre, Alma Square.

Whitby

Sunday 10 November, 10.30am – service of remembrance including commemoration of the start of WWII, War Memorial, Dock End.

Sunday 10 November, 2.30pm – United Service for Remembrance Day, St Mary’s Parish Church.

Monday 11 November, 10.45am - Armistice Day service and two minutes silence, War Memorial, Dock End.

Filey

Sunday 10 November, 9.30am – service at St Oswald’s Church, Church Hill, followed by parade to the Memorial Garden on Murray Street for remembrance, the laying of wreaths and two minutes silence at 11.00am.