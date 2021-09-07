The Lizzie Elwick & Dan Locker Northern Soul & Town fundraiser is on at The Met in Whitby.

The Lizzie Elwick & Dan Locker Northern Soul & Motown fundraiser at The Met, on Saturday September 25, will be taking place in aid of suicide awareness, with all proceeds to SOBBS and Samaritans.

Lizzie said the night is in loving memory of her brother Ron Locker, who died four years ago.

DJs will be playing vinyl music for dancers to enjoy.

A big raffle will take place on the night and local businesses have already contributed some great prizes, including:

* family holiday in a luxury lodge in Primrose Valley

* a meal deal voucher at the Black Horse pub in Whitby

* a box of cod or haddock courtesy of Lockers Fish

* one night’s B&B at Highgate Hotel in Whitby

Doors open at 6.30pm on the night, donations appreciated.