Whitby Goth Festival 2019.

The 25 best photos from Whitby Goth Festival 2019

The annual Whitby Goth Festival took place this weekend and saw thousands of visitors desend of the seaside town.

The hugely popular Yorkshire festival sees goths, steampunks and followers of other subcultures gather to enjoy live music, quirky fashion, beer tasting and other events. Here are 25 of the best photographs from the weekend.

James and Tracey Walker enjoy a stroll

Richard Ponter
Taking a selfie at the Whitby Goth Festival

Richard Ponter
Sara Finnerty takes in the Whitby view

Richard Ponter
Enjoying the goth festivities.

Richard Ponter
