The 25 best photos from Whitby Goth Festival 2019

The hugely popular Yorkshire festival sees goths, steampunks and followers of other subcultures gather to enjoy live music, quirky fashion, beer tasting and other events. Here are 25 of the best photographs from the weekend.
The annual Whitby Goth Festival took place this weekend and saw thousands of visitors desend of the seaside town.
