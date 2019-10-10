Talented musicians from Whitby area wanted for Eskdale Festival taster day

Whitby’s Eskdale Festival of the Arts is on the lookout for talented musicians in the area to offer their time and skills in a taster day, as part of next year’s festival.

Chairman Dave Bradley is keen to encourage young people to take up an instrument at an early age.

Anyone interested in helping should email Eskdalefestival@gmail.com for more information.

In connection with this initiative, the festival committee has agreed to donate £250 towards the cost of paying for a strings teacher who will be appointed, to work with new players at the Whitby Music Centre this year.

Preparations for the 2020 event are well under way and the kindness of local businesses and charities has already seen donations totalling £1,000 from the Friends of Whitby Pavilion, the Sutcliffe Gallery and Venus Trading.

“The Eskdale Festival of the Arts could not survive without the wonderful generosity of local people,” said Dave.

“We seek to spend today’s money on today’s young people – the small profits from the last two years have been poured into future projects and initiatives.”

The syllabus for 2020 and entry forms were distributed to schools, parents and teachers last month but more are available from entries secretary Sue Rowland on 01947 600403.

The closing date for entries for next year’s festival is January 14.

The festival takes place at Whitby Pavilion between Tuesday March 3 and Saturday March 14, with the National Choir Day being held on Saturday April 18.