Take a look at how Scarborough's cliff lift works on free tours - how to book

One of Scarborough's most popular attractions - the Central Tramway - will be opening its doors for free as part of Heritage Open Days.

Visitors will get the opportunity to experience this other side of the tramway for free and learn about the machinery and technology, both old and new.

Free tours on Heritage Open Days

Operations manager Andrew Martin said: “Heritage Open Days are a great opportunity for us to show the public behind the scenes of the Central Tramway. To experience the sights and sounds of the engine room is to understand just how much the machinery has changed over the years from its original steam power in Victorian times, to the new more high tech operating system.

"The Company has invested a huge amount of money recently in upgrading the system whilst trying to retain the original character and charm. Our hope is that not only does it make the Tramway safer, but it also ensures we’ll keep running for another hundred years and more.”

The Central Tramway will be opening the doors to the engine room exclusively as part of the Heritage Open Days this September.

Members of the public will be able to apply to go on the free tours on September 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 10 and 11am.

Places must be booked in advance by emailing centraltramwaycompany@gmail.com or calling 07947479521.

Groups are kept small (12 people) and will include a free return ride and talk about the history and engineering.

Access to the engine room is down steep steps so is not suitable for those visitors with mobility issues.