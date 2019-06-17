Support acts anncounced for Lewis Capaldi's summer shows at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Chart topper Lewis Capadli will play two sell-out dates at Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer.

Lewis – whose debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent has topped the UK Album charts for the last four weeks – will play the UK’s largest open-air arena on Saturday July 20 and Friday August 30.

Ward Thomas PIC: Cuffe and Taylor

It has been announced today he will bring with him some of the UK’s finest emerging talent with him to support.

The 22-year-old singer songwriter, whose double platinum-selling single Someone You Loved has been a hit around the globe, will be joined for the July date by Ward Thomas, Saint Raymond and Charlotte and by Seafret, Lewis Watson and Charlotte again when he takes to the stage in August.

Ward Thomas

Seafret. PIC: Cuffe and Taylor

24-year old twin sisters Catherine and Lizzy make up the British country-cop duo Ward Thomas.

They made history when their second album Cartwheels became the first country record by a British act ever to top the UK album chart.

Fresh from their own UK headline tour, and off the back of their European dates with Jack Savoretti, Ward Thomas have just released the video for the beautiful new single One More Goodbye which is taken from their third hit album Restless Minds.

Seafret

Lewis Watson. PIC: Cuffe and Taylor

Bridlington's very own Seafret – who are Jack Sedman and Harry Draper – have won legions of fans and critical acclaim since the release of their 2016 debut album Tell Me It’s Real.

The Yorkshire duo released their fourth EP last year which featured the singles Monsters and Can’t Look Away and are currently working on their second album.

Lewis Watson

Saint Raymond. PIC: Cuffe and Taylor

Oxford-based singer-songwriter Lewis Watson has toured the world and seen his songs streamed more than 200 million times.

His new single Meant For Me is a taster of what to expect from his forthcoming third album on which he has collaborated with producer Richard Wilkinson (Honne, Rhys Lewis, and Kaiser Chiefs).

Saint Raymond

Saint Raymond – singer-songwriter Callum Burrows – returned late last year with single Echoes.

Having previously been the opening act for Ed Sheeran, Saint Raymond boasts melodic anthems that pack a punch from infectious choruses, and lyrics that address the poignancy and euphoria of life.

Charlotte

Charlotte. PIC: Cuffe and Taylor

Hull-born soul singer and songwriter Charlotte is playing both the July and August dates.

This talented 21-year-old’s debut EP Nowhere To Hide saw her work with world renowned producers Toby Gad, and The Orphanage (Kehlani, Alessia Cara and Demi Lovato).

Mesmerising songs such as Nervous, Somebody To Hold, I Tell Lies and Just Me showcase a unique talent that is already being tipped as one of the most exciting new artists of the year.

For more information about all shows at Scarborough Open Air Theatre go to www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com.