Student Helena takes on the role of Miss Regatta

Helena Graham has been named as Miss Regatta 2019 following a successful interview at the Whitby Yacht Club.

Helena is a keen drama student and has been a member of the Whitby Area Musical Theatre Company since she was eight years old.

She is also an active member of Whitby Amateur Dramatics Society and has played the leading boy role in pantomimes during the past four years (her latest role being Sinbad the Sailor in January’s pantomime production).

Helena attended Fyling Hall School and is currently working at the Mallyan Spout Hotel in Goathland while she auditions for a place at Drama School in London.

In the summer of 2018 Helena taught drama to the Girl Scouts Summer Camp and also spent time in New Jersey in the United States.

After being selected by an interview panel with Sally Landers, the Miss Regatta co-ordinator and Bill Miller, Regatta Committee Representative, Helena said she was proud to be representing the town as Miss Regatta and is excited at the prospect of undertaking the many duties that come with the selection.

A spokesman said: “Helena will have a very busy weekend fulfilling these duties which include attending planned events, presenting prizes and meeting various dignitaries.

“In addition this year she will be ‘pressing the button’ that starts the fireworks display and signifies the end of the regatta festivities.”

Visit www.whitbyregatta.co.uk/events.html to find out more about the Whitby Regatta including a full line-up of events throughout the event.

This year will see Royal Air Force Typhoon Display Team grace the regatta.