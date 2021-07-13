Whitby in Miniature 1small

And three Whitby Gazette readers are being offered the chance to win a set of four prints, worth a combined total of £215, from the Whitby in Miniature series.

The studio at Carnaby Street Gallery in Dronfield, near Sheffield, creates retro design, art prints and stock images for sale through its online shops and retail partners.

Owner Tim Lucas said: “We like to think of ourselves as a small company, creating some great stuff.

Whitby in Miniature 2small

“Myself and my wife fell in love with Whitby about 18 years ago and it resulted in several hires photoshoots there, over time.

“We created the Vampire Abbey print series some years back and it proved popular, the attached print one of our all-time best sellers.

“Tilt-shift can create amazing results and Whitby town and harbour is the perfect shape to use for this kind of technique.

“We spent some time playing with the images, to see what happened and we loved the results.

Whitby in Miniature 3small

“With some additional warm monochrome, even better, making them almost timeless.

"We are going to offer the images for sale as high-end prints.”

Email [email protected] by midday on Friday July 23 if you would like to win a set of prints of Whitby in Miniature.

Please specify which images you would prefer.

Whitby in Miniature 4small

The images are 10 x 8 inch (254mm x 203mm} fine art, monochrome prints.

Click here or click on the Whitby gallery icon on the home page.

There is a Whitby Gazette special discount code of 20% OFF, if you buy two or more prints of any size - the code is: WHITBYGAZETTE20 and needs to be added at check-out.

Whitby in Miniature 6small

Whitby in Miniature 7small