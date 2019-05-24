Staithes Group work to launch series of summer art events in Danby

The WEA has teamed up with the North York Moors National Park Centre at Danby to celebrate some of the most iconic aspects of art in recent times in three special day school events this summer.

The first event takes place on Saturday June 22, when students can immerse themselves in The Staithes Group: Artists Colony, Fisherfolk and Inspiration.

Lecturer Rachel Holland-Hargreaves will reveal why artists such as Laura Knight, Mark Senior and many others were attracted to Staithes and the surrounding coast and moorland.

There is an opportunity to study the remarkable body of work of these Northern Impressionists that detail the everyday working lives of local folk and their landscape.

Then, on Saturday July 6, there’s a chance to enjoy the iconic Railway Posters of the North York Moors and Coast.

Rachel will help students to explore in detail the fascinating range of bold, eye-catching and visually informative pictorial publicity produced by the LNER, used to promote travel to seaside resorts such as Whitby and Scarborough, and also inland to the stunning North York Moors.

Finally on Saturday July 13, there’s a rare chance to discover more about 20th Century Art Movements. The 20th Century saw a proliferation of new art movements, many of which still have the power to shock and provoke today.

Lecturer Dr Robert Wright helps us explore the development of art movements such as Cubism and Fauvism, Abstract Expressionism, Surrealism and Pop Art, and analyse key works by 20th Century artists.

The day schools take place at the The Moors National Park Centre, Danby, 10am to 4pm.

Cost is just £25 per adult with a minimum age requirement of 18 years.

Students can bring their own packed lunch or refreshments are available from the onsite café.

Booking is essential direct with WEA www.wea.org.uk or call 0300 3033464 - free to those in receipt of a means-tested benefit.