Staithes Coastguard take on charity walk from Whitby to Saltburn in memory of Police Officer Richie Baker

Staithes Coastguard and other emergency services will be taking on the Blue Light Way Walk for charity.

The walk is being held in memory of Cleveland Police Officer, Richie Baker, who was sadly found at at Huntcliff, Saltburn, earlier this year.

Team members and some of their partners will be walking from Whitby Whale Bones to The Ship Inn Saltburn, totalling 20.1 miles of the Cleveland Way, on Saturday June 29.

A spokesperson said: "The Blue Light Way Walk is in memory of a Cleveland Police Colleague who sadly left us this year.

"All funds raised will go directly to Redcar and Cleveland Mind to support their Blue Light Programme - its function is to help educate emergency service personnel to help signpost their colleagues if they are suffering with mental health problems, whilst at the same time trying to reduce the stigma and raise awareness of the underlying issue of mental health problems.

"Mind have supported us over the last couple of years and have been our 'Blue Light Programme' providers. We would like to support them - to support the local community - in helping with their mental health and well-being initiatives and programmes."

Mr Baker had 28 years’ service with Cleveland Police and was "well regarded by his colleagues."

Staithes Coastguard Team assisted in the multi agency incident in the search for the 54-year-old which they described as "a very sad outcome."

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Staithes-Coastguard-Team