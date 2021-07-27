Snainton Golf boss John Hinchliffe celebrates 25 years in the business with contest giveaway

John Hinchliffe of Snainton Golf

When John Hinchliffe bought Hazel Hall Golf Range it was a much different to how it looks today, and 25 years later, the company continues to grow and expand at an impressive rate.

Mr Hinchliffe said: "I qualified as a pro at the end of 1995, but I had no work. My mum and dad told me about a driving range that was for sale here, so I bought it, and moved from Derby.

"It's been great. We started off with just a shed in a field with no electric or water. We had literally nothing."

The 25th anniversary celebration prize

Over the years the site, on Yedingham Road in Snainton, has flourished and has been renamed Snainton Golf. It boasts a full shop stocking all major brands, workshop for repairs, driving range, 9-hole par 3 Course, café and on-site PGA professional for lessons.

"I had someone build a website and now we're one of the biggest online golf retailers in the country.

"I just think I was in the right place at the right time. It has been a lot of work, but a lot has worked well.

"We're also in the process of building three luxury log cabins on site so we can offer golf tuition breaks

"I'm lucky, golf is my hobby as well as my job, so it's not a chore to come to work."

To celebrate the 25 years of trading mr Hinchliffe has initiated the companies biggest ever give away with a value in excess of £4,000.

It includes:

1 x set of Callaway Golf Apex Irons

1 x Galvin Green outfit

1 x Motocaddy M3 GPS

1 x Cobra Golf King Tec Hybrid

1 x PING Golf Traverse Cart bag

3 x Cleveland Golf ZipCore Wedges

1 x Titleist Scotty Cameron Special Select Newport Putter

1 x Bushnell Tour V5 Range Finder

1 x TaylorMade Golf SIM2 Max Driver