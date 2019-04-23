Sleights School’s delight at ‘good’ inspection grading

Staff and pupils at Sleights School are celebrating after receiving a glowing report in a recent inspection.

Among the highlights of the report, which saw the school graded as good, was that it had driven forward through a rapid and positive journey and that there was a “pervasive sense of love and care for others in school.”

The principal objective of the inspection by Statutory Inspection of Anglican Methodist Schools (SIAMS) was to evaluate the distinctiveness and effectiveness of the school as a church school.

It also looked at how well the distinctive Christian character and ethos of the school helped to ensure the development of the whole child or young person.

The framework for SIAMS inspections changed last September, increasing significantly the expectations of schools.

But Headteacher Scott Grason said despite that, the school was “thrilled and delighted” to be graded as good.

The gruelling one-day inspection included interviews with staff, children, governors and families, as well as scrutinising assessment data, children’s work and observing lessons.

Mr Grason told the Gazette: “I am incredibly proud to say I am the Headteacher of Sleights and the journey we have been on since I took up the post in September 2017.

“The hard-working staff team, including Governors, are entirely committed and dedicated to every child at Sleights receiving the very best start.

“Support for the school in the community and local area is also incredibly strong, as we have the highest number of pupils on roll we have had in many years.

“My thanks go to the entire Sleights family for their part in making our school the special place that it is.”

The report highlighted:

• the school has the highest standards of respectful, considerate behaviour and a supportive atmosphere in which all pupils work and play happily together

• the inspector said that Sleights is led by the personal commitment of the inspirational headteacher

• the school’s Christian vision successfully reaches out into the wider local community

• the school’s supportive family links ensure that pupils’ needs are met through practical support that goes well beyond the usual level of response

• because pupils are now excited by their learning, they want to be in school regularly, so lifting attendance percentages to meet national expectations

• the RE subject leader has assisted colleagues with the introduction of these materials whilst continuing to support and monitor the high quality of pupils’ RE learning”

• pupils of all abilities enjoy RE because its learning approaches enable all to achieve well”

• there are engaging reflection areas in each classroom and in the school grounds, which are well used by the school community

The school has noe been asked to provide learning opportunities that promote wider understanding of global diversity in belief, language and lifestyle, to help pupils develop respect, tolerance and empathy for a greater range of cultures and beliefs.

