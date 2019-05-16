Sign of the times as Whitby town centre yards given a facelift

Some of Whitby’s yards between Baxtergate and New Quay Road are adorned with new signs thanks to residents Jenny Burns and Val Appleton, who are both passionate about the town’s heritage.

Armed with clipboards, they wandered through the yards, amaking a note of the yard signs which were missing – nearly getting a soaking from water gushing from a broken drainpipe for their troubles.

New Whitby Yard signs.. Whitby Historians Jenny Burns and Val Appleton with Jimmy Landers of Landers Butchers with their new lane sign .pic Richard Ponter

They sent the list to Paul Buck, Scarborough Borough Council’s asset management operations officer, who met the pair to confirm the council would replace the signs.

Jenny and Val are hoping to improve the condition of yards in Whitby as well as recording and gathering information.

Email valappleton@hotmail.com or jenny.burns@mail.com if you have any information that you would like to share with them about any of the Whitby yards.

They added: “We cannot thank Paul Buck enough for his support.”