See the 12 winning pictures to be featured on North Yorkshire Moors Railway's new calendar

Twelve show-stopping images, both old and new, will fill its upcoming charity calendar.

NYMR Calendar Lee Pogson: No. 60163 Tornado easing through the curves near Goathland Summit, with a service bound for Pickering.

NYMR Calendar Paul Ming: The train has just left Goathland Station.

NYMR Calendar Simon Abbott: Scotsman at Water Ark Bridge.

NYMR Calendar Lee Trotter: Schools Class Repton (926) arrives at Grosmont Station.

