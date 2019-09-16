See the 12 winning pictures to be featured on North Yorkshire Moors Railway's new calendar
North Yorkshire Moors Railway has announced the winners of its photography competition to celebrate the wonderful world of steam trains.
Twelve show-stopping images, both old and new, will fill its upcoming charity calendar.
1. NYMR Calendar
Lee Pogson: No. 60163 Tornado easing through the curves near Goathland Summit, with a service bound for Pickering.
2. NYMR Calendar
Paul Ming: The train has just left Goathland Station.
3. NYMR Calendar
Simon Abbott: Scotsman at Water Ark Bridge.
4. NYMR Calendar
Lee Trotter: Schools Class Repton (926) arrives at Grosmont Station.
