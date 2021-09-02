Scarborough’s Zine library aims to reach a new audience
A unique archive of local, national and international self-published authors will be on show in Scarborough’s new Zine library.
Artists and Zine librarians Joel Hague and Nathan Wackett, with support from Crescent Arts, will showcase material covering a range of topics at Scarborough library.
Zines are a small circulation of self-published work created by a group or individual often on diverse subjects such as feminism, punk, food and social or political activism.
To launch the Zine library, Joel and Nathan will be hosting a free drop-in workshop from 4.30pm to 6pm on Monday, September 13. Visitors will have the chance to create their own Zine, have a read of some of the collection, donate their work and find out what the library is offering.
County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “It’s great to welcome Joel and Nathan who are very passionate about bringing the Zine collection to a wider audience who may not be familiar with Zine culture.
“The Zine library is an open and accessible archive of local and wide-ranging Zines, which will be a great platform to promote local material. I would encourage the public to get involved in the workshop and visit the Zine library over the next few months.”
Crescent Arts Curator, Martha Cattell, said: “The Zine library offers an exciting new space and adds a sense of DIY spirit to Scarborough library, where people can be creative, read new things and be inspired.”
There’s also the opportunity for authors and artists to submit both physical and digital Zines to the collection by emailing [email protected]Zines are for reference only and to be enjoyed whilst in the library. For more information please contact the library by emailing [email protected]Please check library opening days and times at www.northyorks.gov.uk/libraries