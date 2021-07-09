In what they hope will be their final socially distanced brass band recording, Simply Brass will be supporting the England football team this weekend with an upbeat performance of 'Three Lions - Football's Coming Home"

Tenor horn player Clare Avery said the band only decided to create the recording at the beginning on the week. She said: "The last recordings literally got to conductor Steve Hague, who compiled the video, on Friday morning!

"Most of us did do the recordings before the semi, so we were tempting fate!"