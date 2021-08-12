Discussing results James Brooke Will Holborn and Zach Forster.

Scalby School students are celebrating today after receiving GCSE results well above the historic national average:

• 78% of students gained at least a Standard Pass (grade 4) in both English and Mathematics

• 62% of students gained at least a Strong Pass (grade 5) in both English and Mathematics

Abi Bowes and Amira Abdelbaqi celebrate

• 51% of students gained the English Baccalaureate (grade 4 or above in English and mathematics, plus at least a GCSE grade 4 in Science, French and either Geography or History).

Deputy head teacher Chris Robertson said: "At Scalby School, we are immensely proud of our students and what they have achieved during their time with us.

"This has been an extremely challenging year for all students and the significant disruption to education has been felt most by those who should have taken their final exams this summer.

"Scalby students have achieved incredibly well across the full range of GCSE and Vocational Level 2 qualifications and will continue to do so within their chosen new destinations.

Sam Hampton gets his results

"The results that they have been awarded are, in our opinion, an accurate assessment of what our Year 11 students would have achieved this year had they sat externally assessed exams in May and June.

"We say this with a degree of confidence due to the school’s successful reputation in delivering excellent outcomes for our students in previous years and because we have a rigorous system to moderate our teacher’s assessments.

"Students should be reassured that the grade they have received today has been fully earned following a thorough assessment process and is the result of their hard work and dedication.

"We are disappointed that the school year ended the way that it did for a second year and prevented students from experiencing some of the key moments in their education.

Flynn Duncan-Fewster pleased with his results

"However, we are continually amazed by the resilience and perseverance shown by our students in very challenging circumstances.

"Our staff have worked incredibly hard to ensure that students have been cared for and have continued to receive the best education possible.

"We would also like to thank the parents and carers of our students for the support and encouragement they have shown their children throughout this challenging year and this is a significant factor in the success we celebrated today.

"On behalf of the trustees of Coast and Vale Learning Trust, our governors, our teachers and our support staff, we wish all of our Year 11 students all the best for the future."