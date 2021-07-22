Scarborough woman walks and cycles 100km to raise money for children’s disability charity

Cheryl Ward, of Scalby, Scarborough is taking on a 100km fundraising challenge

The charity, which provides grants for families in need raising disabled or seriously ill children and young people, is holding a 100km summer challenge – which can be completed by foot, water, wheels, horseback – or however participants choose!

The challenge is to be completed over July and August 2021 and all funds raised will go to support Family Fund’s work with families in need who are raising disabled or seriously ill children and young people.

Cheryl Ward said the past year had been exceptionally difficult for the majority of disabled children: “Four in five families raising disabled or seriously ill children said their health and wellbeing has deteriorated over the course of the pandemic, with 76% telling us they are also in a worse financial situation.

“Families turn to us for support for items like a specialist bed or piece of play equipment – something that would really benefit their child but which would otherwise be out of their reach.

“I’d love to be able to help every single child who needs Family Fund, so while I’m by no means a fitness expert, I’m going to be dog-walking, coast-walking, and cycling during July and August to reach for 100Ks!”

Anyone wishing to fundraise for Family Fund should register online for 100Ks of Summer and aim to complete 100km throughout July and August in any way that they can.

Family Fund is a disability positive charity and encourages participants to join the challenge in whatever way they can.

This year, one participant plans to take part on horseback, while another family raising a disabled child are taking part on a tandem bike which their son rides on the back of.

Family Fund provided over 110,000 grants last year to families across the UK in need of help – 42% more than the year before - and receives thousands of applications for vital support each month.

All participants who raise £100 or over will also receive a medal in recognition of their efforts.