The last remaining professional seaside Orchestra was forced to postpone concerts last week due to members self-isolating but deputies have been sourced, allowing performances to resume from Wednesday morning.

They will reopen their season with a morning performance at 11am on Wednesday prior to their Rhythm, Swing And All That Jazz gala night on the evening at 7.45pm which will include pieces from the likes of Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington and Artie Shaw’s Jazz Clarinet Concerto.

In place of the postponed concert on Tuesday morning, The Orchestra’s Rebecca Smith will perform a free piano concert in Scarborough Spa’s Suncourt at 11am.

Scarborough Spa Orchestra.

No ticket is required to attend and refreshments will be available.

The Spa Orchestra will perform eight concerts per week until Thursday September 16.

Tickets are now on sale from Scarborough Spa’s website and box office: 01723 376774 (option 1)