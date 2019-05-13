Scarborough Police renew appeal for missing Peter Brown following possible sighting

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for the public's help to locate a man who has been missing for five days.

Peter Brown, from the Whitby area, went missing from Scarborough on the afternoon of Wednesday May 8 .

Police say that they received a reliable sighting of Mr Brown at Cloughton Bank on Sunday [May12] at 12pm.

An extensive search of the area was conducted but he was not located.

The 46-year-old, is described as a white, about 6ft 1in tall, and of muscular/athletic build, unshaven and his hair is a greying/brown colour which is slightly thinning.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie underneath a blue waist length jacket, loose grey cotton jogging bottoms, and blue Nike trainers. It is believed that he could also have been wearing a blue baseball cap (as pictured in the above image).

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: "We are asking for anyone in the area of Cloughton Bank to remain vigilant and report any potential sightings or information to 101 quoting 12190083137."