Scarborough Hospital invites bereaved parents to light a candle for their babies

Baby Loss Awareness Week is an opportunity for bereaved parents, and their families and friends, to unite with others across the world to commemorate their babies’ lives.

On Tuesday (Oct 15), bereaved parents are invited to go to Scarborough Hospital chapel and light a candle in remembrance of their babies.

Families can also write a message to their little one for the chapel’s prayer tree.

The ceremony takes place between 2pm and 3pm and celebrates the global Wave of Light when families across the world are invited to light a candle at 7pm and leave it burning to join in remembering all babies that have died too soon.

In 2013, York Teaching Hospital Charity launched the Snowdrop Appeal which raised more than £130,000 for a baby bereavement suite at Scarborough Hospital.

Thanks to the generosity of local people, the Snowdrop Suite opened in 2016.

Anyone unable to attend but would like a candle lit or a message on the prayer tree for their baby can email bereavementservices@york.nhs.uk with their request.

Baby Awareness Week runs from now to October 15.