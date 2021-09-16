Scarborough Castle and Whitby's Flowergate Hall to host art and nature events for families

Wild Eye Art and Nature family afternoon is on at Whitby' s Flowergate Hall on Wednesday September 22 and is free to local families.

Artist Jacqui Barrowcliffe will present a workshop where people can create a cyanotype photogram print, combining different material collected from the beach, which would include natural material - seaweed, sand and even seawater, as well as litter found on the beach (that has been cleaned thoroughly).

Activities are available for pre-school children, provided by Coast and Vale Community Action (CavCA)’s Grow and Learn team and there are activity booklets from Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

Scarborough Castle.

Free light refreshments.

To book this event, which is on from 11.30am to 4pm, click here.

Prior to that is an art and nature family afternoon at Scarborough Castle from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday September 18.

In a workshop by artist Gaby Naptali, you can create a sculpture using natural materials and plastic waste to celebrate nature and highlight the destructive impact of litter.

Everyone can take part but the "entrance fee” is a small bag of litter that people should collect on their way to the event or if they take part in the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust Beach Clean that is happening in the morning.

There are also discovery walks (no longer than 30 minutes) on the castle headland.

This is an optional costume event.