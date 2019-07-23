Scarborough and Whitby teenagers organise beach litter pick

A group of young people from the Whitby and Scarborough area are organising an open beach clean as part of a social action project.

Hannah Wharrick, a member of the group, said : “ We have contacted the council for litter picking resources and we hope to highlight how littering can affect everything from businesses to local wildlife.”

The group are participating in the National Citizen Service and are working to raise awareness of the impact that littering has worldwide and in local communities.

The teenagers are also planning to visit the residents at Peregrine House, Whitby to engage them in arts and crafts to help make a sculpture to donate to the new College Sixth Form.

The sculpture will be created using recyclable materials found during the beach clean (once they have been sanitised!)

To raise money for these resources the group have also planned a sponsored walk from Robin Hood’s Bay to Whitby, with a spot of litter picking along the way .

The open beach clean will be held on Wednesday July 24 - meet 10am at the slipway next to the west pier.

NCS is a life-changing programme open to all teenagers aged 15-17 to discover who they are and what they can do.

Phase one starts with five days away from home taking part in activities such as rock climbing, canoeing and archery.

Phase two is about developing the individual, where participants learn essential life skills such as public speaking, communication skills and budgeting.

Phase three sees the groups return home and engage in a community project.