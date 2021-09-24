Scarborough and Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby, both in top 5 places in UK to buy seaside home

A new study by Parkdean Resorts reveals the top 10 UK destinations to buy a seaside holiday home, analysing a range of key factors that equate to the perfect location for a sun-drenched holiday home, such as average house price, population of over 65 year-olds, quality of healthcare, most popular locations and ONS happiness score.

Scarborough came in 4th on the list and Robin Hood's Bay 5th - both scoring 7.6 out of 10 on the happiness front.

Swansea was named the best in the UK followed by Plymouth, 2nd and Lytham St Anne's 3rd.