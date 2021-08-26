Santa Express returning to North Yorkshire Moors Railway - here are the dates

Keep your eyes peeled - tickets for Santa Specials at the award-winning attraction will go on sale on Thursday September 14 for an unforgettable festive journey.

Child and adult Santa Special tickets* are £26 per person and include a one-hour train journey with a special Christmas present and NYMR backpack for each child and, of course, whether they’ve been naughty or nice, children will all get to meet Santa Claus during their visit.

Climb on board from either Pickering or Grosmont Station, and enjoy an enchanting experience to see Mr Claus and his jolly helpers.

Christmas is coming to the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Pickering to Levisham Santa Special departure dates and times

Santa Specials will depart from Pickering Station on December 4 and 5, December 11 and 12, December 18 and 19 and December 20 to 24 at 9.35am, 11.10am, 1.55pm and 3.30pm.

Grosmont Santa Specials departure departure dates and times

Santa Specials will depart from Grosmont Station on December 4 and 5, December 11 and 12, December 18 and 19 and December 20 to 24 December at 10.15am, 12:30pm and 2.35pm.

A very jolly visitor will be back at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

Special Group Rates and discounts are also available from £23 per adult and child tickets and can be booked via NYMR’s Group Travel Coordinator on 01751 477700.

During December, the Pullman Dining Train at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway will also be running a special festive three-course menu featuring a complimentary glass of mulled wine on arrival. The menu will feature some traditional festive delights such as chestnut, parsnip and bacon soup; roast turkey with all the trimmings for the main course; and traditional Christmas Pudding (a variety of other options are available).

This festive menu will be available on select dates from December 2 to 31 as well as January 1 and 2, 2022.

Visit nymr.co.uk/santa-specials or more information or to book Santa Specials tickets and nymr.co.uk/pullman-dining for the full Pullman festive menu and Christmas dining experience available dates.

Age of children will need to be provided at the time of the booking.

Children under 12 months can travel on the service free of charge however a seat or a gift will not be provided.