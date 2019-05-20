SAMS’ Sausage Sizzle swelled by visiting students

Sleights Area Men’s Shed (SAMS) recently organised its fourth Sausage Sizzle in aid of Christian Aid.

This is a popular social event for Shedders, friends and strangers on the Coast to Coast walk.

Last year a new element was added by Shedder Roger Gould – a series of walks from different places that converge on Littlebeck for the Sizzle and a short optional service in the chapel to highlight the theme of the Christian Aid appeal which relates to infant mortality throughout the developing world.

This year it was a huge success, literally, because a group of around 20 South Korean students 16/17 year old joined the walk and swelled the ranks of sausage consumers.

A SAMS spokesman said: “The Korean students are on an annual month long visit to our area arranged by a local Korean family in Sleights.

“Kidz Making Good is organising a workshop day for them at Sleights Scout Hut.

“They will make two play workbenches for the community space that the Eskdale Cubs under leader Janine Pemberton is hoping to achieve. Eskdale School made benches and planters there last summer.

“Christian Aid is about recognising need overseas.

“However, working together actually helps our local community.”

Do any of out readers have a community story that they would like to see featured in the paper? If the answer is ‘yes’ email it to editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk along with a contact number.