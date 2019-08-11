Salvation Army strawberry tea raises £270 for local work

Whitby residents recently enjoyed a fundraising strawberry tea at The Salvation Army St Peter’s Court venue.

The successful event resulted in £270 being raised for the organisation’s local work.

A spokesman for the event said: “We would like to thank the team who worked so hard and all those who attended.”

