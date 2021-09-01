Flowers by Jo Purdy.

The event is being held at the Crown Spa Hotel in Scarborough and will feature a two-course meal, tea and coffee, plus a talk and demonstration from Jo Purdy of Hearts & Flowers.

Arrival is from 11.30am and lunch will be served at 12.30pm.

There will be a stall selling Saint Catherine’s 2022 calendars and Christmas cards – plus there will also be a grand raffle with the chance to win prizes while raising crucial funds for the charity.

Ellie Fry, hospice fundraiser, said: “With events being on hold for the last 18 months, we look forward to welcoming you to one of our first events this year.

"This will be the perfect opportunity to enjoy a lovely lunch and catch up with friends while supporting a fantastic cause.”

Tickets cost £27.50 per person and are available by emailing [email protected] or calling (01723) 378406.