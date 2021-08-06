Saint Catherine’s has launched Sunrise Walk 2021 – here’s how to join the popular event

The Harbour Bar staff prepare for Saint Catherine’s Hospice Sunrise Walk. Pictured are Danielle Saputil, Amy Kay Pell, Caitlin Ellis and Tom Thornton from Saint Catherine's. Photo by Richard Ponter (213810a sunrise walk a rp)

Last year, due to the pandemic, the format was changed from a large-scale group event to instead asking participants to take on their own walks during the month of September.

Many participants walked the original route around North and South Bays in Scarborough, enjoying a spectacular sunrise and sharing photos on social media of their efforts.

With Covid safety in mind, and following huge success last year, with the event raising £20,000 for patient care, organisers are again asking people do their own Sunrise Walks in aid of Saint Catherine’s.

The Harbour Bar in Sandside, which has supported the event for over a decade, has kindly offered a free standard ice cream cone or soft drink to everyone taking part this year.

Participants simply need to show their confirmation email to Harbour Bar staff during September and mention the Sunrise Walk.

Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager, said: “The Sunrise Walk is a much-loved event in the hospice calendar and last year we were blown away by the amazing support.

“We hope that people will still unite in spirit this year, as we continue to put safety first and encourage everyone to sign up for free and do a Sunrise Walk with family, friends or colleagues, at a location of their choice on any day this September.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone’s photos and hearing about the special reasons why people are taking part.”

○ If you would like to take part, you can register online at www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/sunrise-walk-2021/