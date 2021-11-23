Ryedale Woodturners.

Club secretary Steve Fearnley said: "We managed to keep in touch with each other using email and holding Zoom demonstrations and some members felt this was a welcome lifeline during their enforced isolation.

"I think we provided an important service for our members during lockdown, and are hoping to continue with 'live' meetings, though the Covid crisis has inevitably changed things, probably forever."

The club has lost a few members and are looking to recruit new members to keep it viable.

Steve Fearnley, secretary of Ryedale Woodturners.

"We were delighted to welcome a teenager into the club – our age profile tends to be on the senior side," said Steve.

"We are having a Christmas sale at the end of this month, and then looking to launch a new membership year in January."

Ryedale Woodturners have been meeting once again at the village hall in Snainton, between Scarborough and Pickering.

The club meets on the first Thursday of each month, to watch a woodturning demonstration, offer sale of second hand woodworking equipment and woodturning blanks (donated by a former member who recently passed away), and enjoy a social gathering.

It has members from a wide area, including Sleights, Liverton, Whitby, Ugglebarnby and Grosmont.

It also organises training sessions, hosted in members’ workshops.

The club is holding an exhibition and sale at the Hill Institute, Thornton le Dale, on the weekend of November 27-28. Free entry.

People are welcome to buy items or just look at what club members produce, and there will be details of how to join the club and for our new season starting in January 2022.

Woodturners will be present to give advice and information.