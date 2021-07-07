Rookie lifeguard Carolina Clements - Pic: Richard Ponter

Three swimmers and three surfers were caught out by a flash rip, which occurred just outside of the black and white flagged zone designated for surfing, paddleboarding and kayaking.

Carolina, who has only been with the charity for one month, paddled out to the rip on her rescue board whilst the casualties floated in the water.

She then coached all six casualties on how to safely get out of the rip by swimming parallel to the shore.

Carolina Clements with her paddle board - Pic: Richard Ponter

Once ashore, the casualties were taken to the Lifeguard Unit. Although the casualties experienced shock, all remained uninjured.

Seasonal Lifeguard Supervisor Tom Pratt congratulated Carolina and the casualties’ efforts in the incident:‘It was essential that the six adults stuck in the rip raised their hands and shouted for help.

“Their actions alerted our team right away.

“The casualties’ cooperation with Carolina by listening to her advice to float instead of swim against the current made this mass rescue possible."

Carolina Clements outside the lifeguard hut on Scarborough's South Bay - Pic: Richard Ponter

If you find yourself caught in a rip current when visiting a lifeguarded beach, stay calm and float to live.