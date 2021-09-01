Happily, Robin Hoods Bay proved a more than adequate substitute as we were blessed with Mediterranean weather and with many cracking walks in the area, RHB will keep this column going until late October.

This first six-miler takes in sumptuous countryside, top views, and a spot of tiffin in the café at Boggle Hole.

Walk up Thorpe Lane in the upper village, past St Stephen’s Church, then as the road swings sharp left, go straight on over a stile to access a grassy path heading uphill alongside Lingers Beck.

Croft Farm trekkers.

We’ll reach the edge of the moors above the hamlet of Raw, but the first mile does much of the heavy work in terms of altitude gain, so plod on and enjoy the birdsong, the butterflies, the hedgerows and the gorgeous white horse with her foal, munching the grass on your left.

A series of stiles indicate the way past a pretty cottage garden to Church Lane. Turn left along the road then quickly right on a track.

Keep climbing up the narrowing path for a few hundred yards, then just after the little green frog (there’s a chance it may have hopped off by now), go through a gate on your left.

The wooded path soon opens out before skirting around a large landscaped garden with pretty waterfalls at Brook Cottage and out through the gate onto the road.

Paddling in the Bay on a sunny day.

Turn right up the hill through Raw and soon take a left on a wide track 100 yards past the post box.

It was here that we came across a small party on horseback from Croft Farm Trekking Centre, run by twin sisters, Zara and Megan Emblin – an archetypal country scene with great views down across the bay.

Now, standby for four miles in three paragraphs.

Follow the track for over a mile, crossing straight over a wider route (leading down to Skerry Hall farm on your left) onto a thinner path where the locals keep their old bricks.

A map of the Robin Hood's Bay walk.

You’ll eventually emerge onto the main road where Arriva X93s admirably negotiate a rivet-popping climb up from the Bay.

Turn left, then quickly right towards Fyling Hall.

Just ahead of the private school, a path heads left into the trees, then down and left in front of a farm with a compendium of chickens and geese then it’s right at a sign to a ladder stile, diagonally across a field, down alongside the fence to a comedystile (takes your attention away from the cows ahead), and finally through a gate and then a left turn into a little housing estate.

Middlewood Crescent leads to the main road, then it’s into Middlewood Farm holiday Park and past the happy campers to reach the Cinder Track.

Turn right for 10 minutes, then drop onto the road and go quickly left up Mark Lane, skirting left past Farsyde Farm to access the clifftop Cleveland way path.

A mile or so to your right, a nose-bleeding descent down several million steps will lead you to Boggle Hole Youth Hostel.

Many years ago, I was staying here with ‘the lads’ in the days when Youth Hostels had a 10.30pm curfew.

With a stoppy-back at the Bay Hotel in the offing, we sent a volunteer back to the hostel to leave a window open.

Things started to go horribly wrong when we left the Bay at midnight to find that the tide had come in and we had to negotiate the clifftop path without a torch, hanging on to each other like a line of elephants.

Several fruitless laps of the hostel ensued, before someone looked up and said “There it is!”

Our indescribably useless pal had left a window open on the third floor.

What followed, fuelled by beer, plumbs new depths of human idiocy.

We sent our most gullible mug up a handy drainpipe and managed to shove him through the window, but instead of getting him to come downstairs to open the door (an idea we didn’t think of until the following day), the rest of us followed him up the drainpipe with the last one being successfully dragged up and hauled inside, shirt buttons pinging away into the night.

We’d all landed in a sink and wondered for a moment if it was the wrong window and we were in the ladies, but managed to find what we thought was our dorm, only for the first of us to climb under his blanket to find it already occupied.

“Ere, what’s your game, mate?” cried the startled cockney rambler and we had to regroup in the toilet again to work out that we’d gone through the wrong door.

Fortunately, Boggle Hole’s lovely coffee shop is outside and on the ground floor.