RNLI Chief Executive presents framed letter of thanks to Whitby crew members.

Volunteers Matt Sharpe and Ian Taylor and Station Mechanic Richard Dowson were all involved in a difficult service back in 2020, and the RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie, who was visiting the Whitby station recently, took the opportunity to thank them in person.

Volunteer crew member Matt Sharpe said: 'We prepare with training for all eventualities but it is the support of our fellow crew members that get us through the more difficult call outs. It meant a lot to be thanked in person by the chief executive and know that these services are recognised by the RNLI.'