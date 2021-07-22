The fund supports rural communities across the UK to tackle problems and empower them to flourish.

Prior to the Covid 19 pandemic, Revival focused on activities for older people to enjoy in their rurally isolated villages on the North York Moors which included Memory Lane Lunches and Good Old Days reminiscing sessions.

However, since March 2020, Revival’s role has changed dramatically.

Pictured from left to right: Debbie Swales, Val Rowe, Janet Vandy, Richard Atherton, Brian Jones and Tina Dixon.

They are now a Community Support Organisation for the Esk Valley, Moors and Coast which provides a wide range of support for older and vulnerable people.

Many of the people living there have long-term health conditions and this, coupled with no transport and no family living locally, can result in them feeling lonely and in need of support.

Revival’s Community Support Workers Tina Dixon and Amy Farmer, together with some amazing volunteers, carry out regular phone calls and visits.

They also help organise shopping and prescription deliveries as well as signposting other organisations for care assessments, benefit advice and housing issues etc.

Also on the agenda, Tina and Amy organise the monthly Lunch on Legs (which is a hot meal delivery to the door), gather contributions for their In Touch magazine as well as encourage people to join their other various activities including Chair Exercises, A Stitch in Time and the very popular virtual Moors Walk.

Without the grant from The Princes Countryside Fund, Revival would not have been able to continue to fund this vital role in their community.