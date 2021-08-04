Revealed: Whitby and Robin Hood's Bay in top ten of UK’s prettiest towns & villages
A holiday cottage company has revealed that Whitby and Robin Hood’s Bay are amongst the top 10 prettiest towns and villages in the UK!
With the UK brimming with beautiful towns and villages and its residents discovering more of what the UK has to offer, Welsh cottage company FBM Holidays have conducted research into the prettiest towns and villages across the UK to add to your growing bucket list.
Having reviewed over 160 places across the UK to collate the data, covering both towns and villages, the results show that Keswick in the Lake District is the prettiest town with Tenby in West Wales and Salcombe in Devon also making the top 3. Castle Combe came in as the prettiest village, with Portmeirion in North Wales and Beaulieu in Hampshire also hitting the top spots.
According to the research, the top 10 prettiest towns in the UK are:
1. Keswick, Lake District, Cumbria
2. Tenby, Pembrokeshire
3. Salcombe, Devon
4. Cirencester, Cotswolds, Gloucestershire
5. Bamburgh, Northumberland
6. Whitby, North Yorkshire
7. Rye, East Sussex
8. Bakewell, Peak District, Derbyshire
9. Aberaeron, Ceredigion
10. Burford, Cotswolds, Oxfordshire
The top 10 prettiest villages in the UK are:
1. Castle Combe, Cotswolds, Wiltshire
2. Portmeirion, Gwynedd
3. Beaulieu, Hampshire
4. Robin Hood’s Bay, North Yorkshire
5. Bibury, Cotswolds, Gloucestershire
6. Polperro, Cornwall
7. St Michael’s Mount, Cornwall
8. Llanberis, Gwynedd
9. Beddgelert, Snowdonia
10. Hathersage, Peak District, Derbyshire
Each town and village was scored on multiple ranking factors, including how many awards it has, the number of Instagram hashtags, how many times it featured in articles featuring ‘UK's prettiest places’ and ‘UK's prettiest towns and villages’, local National Trust sites and the number of Google images.
The data was then ranked to reveal the overall top 10 prettiest places to visit in the UK, with Castle Combe topping the charts:
Top 10 prettiest towns and villages in the UK overall:
1. Castle Combe, Cotswolds, Wiltshire
2. Portmeirion, Gwynedd
3. Beaulieu, Hampshire
4. Robin Hood’s Bay, North Yorkshire
5. Keswick, Lake District, Cumbria
6. Bibury, Cotswolds, Gloucestershire
7. Polperro, Cornwall
8. St Michael’s Mount, Cornwall
9. Tenby, Pembrokeshire
10. Llanberis, Gwynedd
Shannon Keary, PR & Communications Manager at FBM Holidays, commented: “We're so proud to have such stunning towns and villages right here in the UK. Whilst cities are so often highlighted for their Instagrammability, it's been a pleasure to shine a light on some of the smaller locations which are just breathtakingly beautiful.
"This research has certainly given us plenty of inspiration for our 2021/2022 travel plans and we hope that many others will be equally as eager to get out and see these spots in real life!"