Rebecca’s key role at climate change event

A local Youth Parliament member providing a voice to young people in North Yorkshire is on a mission to tackle climate change.

Rebecca Morgan, 14, from Whitby, is one of three members of the UK Youth Parliament elected in North Yorkshire.

Rebecca helped to organise a youth climate change summit, which allowed young people to explore the topic, understand what they can do as individuals in their communities and decide what they should be asking of local and national Government.

The MYPs and their deputies are supported by North Yorkshire County Council’s Voice, Influence and Participation team. They are encouraged to take part in activities to strengthen the voice of young people and influence changes in the areas where they live.

Rebecca said: “I’ve always been a strong advocate for climate change, so when the opportunity arose to be part of the summit I immediately signed up.

“I worked with others to put together the event, which brought so many benefits for the young people who attended. We need to come together not just as a country, but as a planet to stop running away from the facts and face climate change head on for the sake of future generations, the future of the world and the future of our species.”