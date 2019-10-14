Race against time to save Whitby’s Flowergate Old Chapel

The Friends and congregation of Flowergate Old Chapel are looking to raise £3,000 to undertake vital restoration work at the venue.

Without essential work on the structure, this fascinating building in Whitby will have to be sold.

If £3,000 is raised by 9am on Saturday, October 26, further match funding for the project will be secured for the project.

So far £1,840 has been donated but time is running out for the organisation.

The Friends have an exciting vision to create a learning and engagement centre which at the chapel, which will allow people to explore both its architecture and its rich heritage of social justice activism.

A spokesman said: “Francis Haydn Williams, who fought tirelessly against the land grabs of wealthy Whitby landowners, was minister at Flowergate Old Chapel – the ‘hidden gem’ that few residents, let alone visitors, have ever seen.

“If we don’t raise the £3,000 by October 26 the chapel will have to be sold and will almost certainly be turned into yet another holiday home.

“This will be a tragedy and such a loss for Whitby’s heritage.”

