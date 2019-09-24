Quad bike security reminder after rural thieves thwarted

Police are urging rural residents to stay vigilant after three quad bike thieves were thwarted in the act.

At about 9pm on Monday 23 September 2019, a woman spotted three men in the carport at her rural property near Thirsk.

She challenged them and they ran away empty-handed. Police officers attended immediately and conducted a search of the area with a police dog, but the men were not located.

However, one of them dropped a pair of bolt croppers, which have been recovered for forensic examination.

A quad bike that had been parked in the carport appeared to have been moved by the men.

Officers investigating the attempted theft are appealing for information – anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12190177081.

North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce is reminding all quad bike owners to take extra precautions, as these vehicles are often targeted by thieves:

• Park as close to your premises as possible, ideally in a locked outbuilding with CCTV and security lighting, preferably out of sight from nearby roads.

• Remove keys when not in use, and do not leave them near the vehicle.

• Fit wheel clamps and/or locking posts, and consider an alarm.

• Mark or customise your vehicle so it is easily identifiable.

• Consider fitting GPS tracking devices for high-value vehicles.

• Keep a record of all vehicles, including photographs and serial numbers.

PCSO Bryan Tongue, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: “I would ask anyone who owns a quad bike, particularly if they live in a rural or isolated area, to take extra steps to ensure their vehicles are always left safe and secure.

“It’s far better to spend some time and money now on high-quality security measures, rather than have to go through the inconvenience and upset of having your quad bike stolen.”