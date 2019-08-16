Property of the Week with Richardson and Smith – Helredale Road, Whitby

We’re delighted to present this three bedroom semi-detached home to the market, standing on the eastern edge of the town.

The property has been modernised by the current owners, perhaps the most impressive addition being the spacious conservatory.

Helredale Road, Whitby - �195,000.

The property has views over the town towards the Whitby Abbey.

With a driveway to the front and a spacious decking area to the rear, 29 Helredale Road offers a perfect family home.

The accommodation consists of a light and airy sitting room with an impressive multi-fuel stove, a modern kitchen, dining area, large conservatory which opens out on to the rear garden and a house bathroom. Each of the three bedrooms are located on the first floor along with a modern shower room.

There are some lovely views from the rear of the first floor towards the Abbey ruins.

Externally, there is a driveway to the front with a comfortable amount of space for two vehicles.

To the rear, the garden is mainly covered by a raised wooden decked seating area, with a large wooden shed to the rear.

The property is closely situated to numerous amenities including a supermarket, retail store, schools, bus routes and the town centre is just under a mile away with a variety of shops, bars and cafes.

Overall, this is a three bedroom family home with a lot to offer. Having been beautifully maintained and modernised by the current owners, it is definitely one to add to your shortlist for viewing!

This Helredale Road property is offered for sale with a guide price of £195,000. If you wish to arrange a viewing, call us on 01947 602 298 or email us at email@richardsonandsmith.co.uk.