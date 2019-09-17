Postcards help combat isolation for elderly in Sleights care home

Kind-hearted staff at Esk Hall in Sleights are using a Facebook group, Postcards of Kindness, to help combat loneliness for people that never have mail of any sort – not even birthday cards.

Homes and other care settings across the world are linking up via the group and exchanging letters and postcards and now even hospitals and schools are getting on board and drawing lovely pictures on blank postcards for people to enjoy.

Esk Hall added its name to the ever-growing database –and the results were almost instant.

Manager Joanne Sutherland told the Gazette: “Amazingly, it was only a couple of days and mail started to come in.

“Our residents have really enjoyed hearing about people’s travels and stories from home and we’re writing back with our own postcards from our lovely Whitby town to brighten someone else’s day.”