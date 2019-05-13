Police issue warning following 15-year-old girl’s death after taking ecstasy in North Yorkshire

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing to the public for information, following the death of a 15-year-old girl.

A concerned member of the public contacted police at 9.30pm Saturday May 11 to report that a girl had collapsed in Applegarth Car Park in Northallerton.

Police and Ambulance Services attended the scene and the girl was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough, where she very sadly later died.

Police enquiries have found that the girl is believed to have taken MDMA and enquiries are ongoing to determine if the drug has led to the girl’s death.

However, officers are issuing a warning to anyone who has purchased this drug recently to be cautious and aware of the potential consequences of taking the drug.

Detective Inspector Jon Sygrove said: “This is an incredibly sad and tragic event and police enquiries are ongoing to determine the events around the girl’s death. Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends.

“As our investigation continues, I’d advise anyone who has purchased MDMA recently to be cautious about taking it. If you have already taken the drug and feel unwell, please seek medical assistance immediately.

“I’d like to appeal to the public who were in the area of Applegarth Car Park last night, who may have seen something which would assist our enquiries to come forward and make contact with the police. Please call our Force Control Room on 101, quoting reference 12190085105 and pass the information on.”

A police cordon is currently in place at the car park to allow officers to conduct a thorough search of the area.