Police investigate man's death after he was found with serious head injuries in Whitby

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a man who was found with serious injuries in Whitby died in hospital.

The man in his 40s was found at the bottom of a staircase at The Esplanade, Whitby on September 29 with serious head injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he remained in a critical condition. Sadly, he died in the early hours of Friday morning.

A man in his 40s has previously been arrested and released on bail in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: "Detectives investigating need to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area between 7pm and 10.30pm on Sunday September 29 and may have information.

"Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Scarborough CID. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote incident number 12190182584."