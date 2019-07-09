Police "increasingly concerned" for missing man with links to North Yorkshire

West Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a missing Dewsbury man with links to North Yorkshire.

Alex Starikov, aged 32, was reported missing on July 6 and was last seen by his family on July 6.

He is described as white, around 5ft 10in, of stocky build, with short brown hair and grey eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue short-sleeved t-shirt, blue trouser with patches across the knees, and was carrying a large backpack.

Police say Mr Starikov has links to the North Yorkshire area.

Detective Inspector Mark Catney, of Kirklees CID, said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Alex and would urgently appeal for anyone who believes they have seen Alex to contact officers."

Anyone with information should contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting log 541 of 6/7.