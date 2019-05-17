Police believe Peter Brown may be sleeping rough after going missing from Scarborough nine days ago

Enquiries and searches are still ongoing to locate Peter Brown.

The 46-year-old went missing from Scarborough on Wednesday May 8 and police believe that Peter may be sleeping rough so may appear more dishevelled than in his pictures.

Groups of people are searching to find Peter

North Yorkshire Police are renewing their appeal to the public to report any sightings of Peter.

A reliable sighting was made on Monday May 12 in the Burniston area. A man resembling Peter was seen walking next to Burniston Motors Garage, near to the junction of the A171 and Limestone Road. However, despite extensive searches of the area, police were unable to locate him.

Peter, from Whitby, is described as a white, about 6ft 1in tall, and of muscular/athletic build, unshaven and his hair is a greying/brown colour which is slightly thinning.

He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie underneath a blue waist length jacket, loose grey cotton jogging bottoms, and blue Nike trainers. It is believed that he could also have been wearing a blue baseball cap (as pictured in the above image).

However, since his disappearance he may have changed into a pair of blue jeans.

Searches and enquiries are currently ongoing. However if you have seen Peter or know where he may be, please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 12190083137.

