Police appeal for information after traffic cone thrown at moving car in Malton

Police are seeking to identify this man

The incident happened at around 11.40pm on Saturday October 16 and involved a man throwing a traffic cone at a silver VW T-Roc as it travelled along Yorkersgate towards the junction with Wheelgate and Castlegate.

This caused damage including a crack to the lower right part of the windscreen.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch as soon as possible if they recognise the man in the image.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Liam McLachlan or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.