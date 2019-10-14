Poetry book launch at the Captain Cook Museum

The Cook Museum was lucky enough to host the launch of a new book of poems by award-winning poet Patrick Lodge. The Yorkshire-based poet has just published ‘Remarkable Occurrences’ with Scarborough’s Valley Press.

Patrick read from his book and was accompanied by multi-instrumentalist Judith Haswell.

Inspired by Patrick’s work, the Whitby Library Writers Group have produced a series of writings about the collecting of botanical specimens on Captain Cook’s first voyage.

A spokesman said: “The group read from their new anthology ‘A Brush with History’ at the event and were accompanied by musician Wendy Price. The event was very well attended.”