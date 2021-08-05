Planet Patrol combines beach clean with free yoga sessions in Scarborough

The environmental movement, Planet Patrol, is coming to Scarborough on Sunday August 15, offering free yoga sessions in return for volunteers picking up any litter they encounter on the beach.

Planet Patrol, which runs free paddle boarding, yoga, parkour and canoeing litter picking sessions nationwide to remove litter from nature, has joined forces with yoga school, Happy Seal Yoga, to tackle litter pollution hotspots in and around Scarborough.

As one of Planet Patrol’s nationwide reps, Happy Seal Yoga is helping to create a more engaged community in the Scarborough and Whitby area to support Planet Patrol’s mission to clean up the planet and eliminate single-use litter pollution.

Planet Patrol and Happy Seal Yoga will provide a free beach yoga session at 10am on Sunday August 15, followed by a beach clean up. All yoga places must be reserved in advance via the Planet Patrol website to avoid disappointment.

Planet Patrol and Happy Seal Yoga will be meeting at the South Bay Aerial Panorama at Scarborough South Bay to support the environmental non-profit as it embarks on its biggest goal yet - to remove one million pieces of litter from nature and log them on the free Planet Patrol mobile app.

Planet Patrol, founded by eco-activist and world record holder Lizzie Carr MBE, is part of her ongoing efforts to eradicate litter from nature and provide ways for individuals to contribute meaningfully to the environmental crisis.

Whether you’re a complete beginner or a total pro - everyone is welcome and no experience is necessary, making this Planet Patrol X Happy Seal Yoga clean up accessible to all.

Instead of making a payment to participate, participants pay a ‘nature tax’ by picking up litter and logging it in the PLANET PATROL APP. Every piece collected is analysed by partner researchers at UK universities to uncover the trends and patterns, to hold polluters accountable and develop evidence-based solutions to stop the problem of single-use at source.

Lizzie Carr said: “Planet Patrol’s litter picking sessions have had a phenomenal response nationwide and it’s incredible to see how many people are willing to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in to help the environment, so we’re thrilled to be partnering with Happy Seal Yoga to bring this to Scarborough

"The more volunteers who use Planet Patrol’s app to record the types and brands of litter they are finding in nature, the more evidence we gather to trace the problem back to the root causes and hold the major polluters accountable. Everyone involved, and every piece of litter logged, is valuable.

"To reach our target of 1 million pieces by the end of 2021 requires a big community effort, but I’m confident we can achieve it.”

Lizzie took up paddle boarding following cancer treatment in 2014 as a means of rehabilitation.

Her time on the water exposed her to the devastating impact of litter pollution in nature and she has since dedicated herself to taking on paddle boarding challenges to highlight the issue of plastic pollution - and other waste - in nature, using her journeys to capture important data to highlight and educate on environmental issues affecting our planet.

Whilst initial efforts began on her world first paddle along the length of England’s waterways in 2016, intercepting litter inland before it reaches the oceans, Lizzie went on to become the first female to paddleboard the English Channel in 2017.

The ambition for Planet Patrol has grown considerably and it now leads the way in citizen science to address waste in nature. To date, over 360,000 pieces of litter have been recorded across 85 countries globally.

It is focused on building a tangible and valuable evidence base through its army of passionate volunteers. Anyone can download the app and take part by gathering vital information on litter that they see.

And when organised yoga clean ups aren’t happening, people of Scarborough can join the North East Clean Up Mission in the Planet Patrol app, competing against other UK regions to collect and log litter, to be crowned as Litter Pickers of the Year 2021.

Lizzie said:: “Before my illness I was in an environmental sleep walk and being out on the water opened my eyes to the problem. My hope is that, by running these clean ups, others will experience the same positive benefits as I did.

"By inviting people to join us on activity-led litter picks across the UK this summer, we’re providing a great opportunity to get out in nature, try new activities and understand the extent of the problem we face with litter pollution so we can eradicate it from source once and for all.”