PHOTOS: See Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish and the other Tour de Yorkshire stars

Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish were among the stars who were on the start line in Bridlington, as the race took the peloton to Whitby and on to Scarborough. Photos by Paul Atkinson.

1. Tour de Yorkshire 2019 Chris Froome heads to the start line. Paul Atkinson jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Tour de Yorkshire 2019 Mark Cavendish before the start of stage 3 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Tour de Yorkshire 2019 Riders in Bridlington before the start of the men's race. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Tour de Yorkshire 2019 Riders in Bridlington before the start of the men's race. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more