Peter Higginbotham outside RNLI Whitby Lifeboat Museum

When Peter Higginbotham from Sleights started collecting sea glass and bits of driftwood during the first coronavirus lockdown, he never dreamed that he would soon be turning them into items that everybody wanted!

He said: “I thought I was just doing something to keep me busy, then people started saying to me ‘Could I have one of those?’ “

This gave Peter and his wife, Carole, an idea and they listed several items on Facebook site Whitby For Sale and donated the proceeds to St Catherine’s Hospice raising over £200.

Peter began talking to the RNLI and they offered to let him have a stall outside Whitby Lifeboat Museum to enable him to sell the rest.

Over the last two weeks Peter raised £1030 for the charity. He said: “I’m going to have a couple of months off now, but then I’m planning to make some more bits that I can sell for Christmas.”

If you are interested in purchasing any of the items you can contact Carole by emailing [email protected]